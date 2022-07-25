Retired Portland police officer pleads guilty to assault from June 2020 protest

Scott Groshong retired shortly after an investigation began into the incident in which he recklessly drove his car into a man, the Multnomah County DA's office said.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A retired Portland police officer accused of hitting a theft suspect with his car during a June 2020 protest was sentenced on Monday after pleading guilty to assault charges and official misconduct.

Scott Groshong worked for the Portland Police Bureau for 27 years, and retired from the force shortly after an investigation began into his misconduct.

Groshong was working undercover in an unmarked car during a protest downtown in June 2020 when he witnessed a man stealing an item from a skate and snowboard shop at Northwest 9th Avenue and Northwest Davis Street, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office. Video captured by someone who lives in the area shows an SUV Groshong was driving speed up 9th Avenue— hitting the man.

Groshong failed to report the incident to his superiors or other authorities, the DA's office said.

He was found guilty of assault in the third degree and official misconduct in the first degree, and sentenced to three years of probation and 80 hours of community service.

His law enforcement credentials are also being revoked.

Groshong is the first officer to be convicted in Portland for improper use of force during the 2020 protests.