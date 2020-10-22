Report: Portland police officer accused of driving into suspect during protest mayhem

According to the Oregonian, a retired Portland police officer has been indicted on misdemeanor charges.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A retired Portland police officer has been indicted on misdemeanor charges by a grand jury in Multnomah County, the Oregonian/OregonLive reported late Wednesday.

Scott Groshong, who retired in August 2020, was indicted in connection with an event on June 15 and is facing charges of official misconduct, third-degree assault and failure to perform the duties of a driver, according to the Oregonian.

KGW reached out to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office for more information on the indictment and was told by a spokesperson: "Sorry, but I have no information to provide."

Daryl Turner, president of the Portland Police Association, released a long statement Wednesday, saying in part: "We ask our community to be patient while the justice process unfolds ... Once the full picture is revealed, we are confident that justice will prevail and the officer will be exonerated of all charges."

Groshong served as a Portland police officer for 27 years until his retirement this past summer. Turner said Groshong was working undercover that evening to identify criminal behavior among protest-goers. Protests have been occurring in Portland on a near-nightly basis since the death of George Floyd in May.

According to the Oregonian report, Groshong drove up to a skate shop at Northwest 9th Avenue and Davis Street just before midnight on June 15 and recorded two men stealing three skateboards. A short time later, according to the report, another man walked up to the store and stole a helmet.

A video of the incident obtained by the Oregonian shows a large black SUV speeding up 9th Avenue and hitting the man who stole the helmet. Groshong and another sergeant were inside that car.

The man who Groshong allegedly hit ran away and was arrested shortly after. His charges were dropped, according to the Oregonian and Turner.

"Instead of the suspect facing consequences for looting, this veteran police officer finds himself the target of misplaced criminal charges," Turner wrote. "Incredibly, this suspect now claims the police knowingly hit him with the undercover surveillance van when the officer drove towards him to document his criminal acts. That claim is false, self-serving, and runs completely counter to the independent eyewitness who observed the suspect running away from the scene of his crime. Disturbingly, the Grand Jury never heard this key eyewitness testimony that would have been material to the Grand Jury’s deliberation."