Portland police officers, deputies involved in fatal shooting of alleged homicide suspect

Police officers and deputies shot and killed the suspect following a chase that ended on Southeast 82nd Avenue.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Portland police officers and deputies with the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) fatally shot a homicide suspect Monday night, CCSO said.

The incident started just before 11 p.m. when police officers and deputies pursued the suspect, who they believed was involved in a Portland homicide, CCSO said. The chase ended on Southeast 82nd Avenue between Southeast Monterey Avenue and Southeast Causey Avenue in unincorporated Clackamas County.

Video taken at the scene and shared with KGW shows law enforcement approach a vehicle.

The sheriff's office said the police officers and deputies, at some point during the incident, shot the suspect. The suspect was given medical aid, but died at the scene.

CCSO has not identified the suspect and has not provided additional information about the Portland homicide that they were allegedly involved with.

The sheriff's office did not release any further details about the chase, what led up to the fatal shooting and when the fatal shooting occurred.

The names of the Portland police officers and the CCSO deputies who were involved have not been released. They have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol.

The Clackamas County Interagency Major Crimes Team is leading the investigation in partnership with the Clackamas County District Attorney's Office.

During the investigation, Southeast 82nd Avenue was closed between Southeast Monterey Avenue and Southeast Causey Avenue.

This is a developing story and it may be updated when more information becomes available.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here