PPB warning public after multiple false car ruses in the city

Portland police said there were three known incidents back to back within a span of an hour right after noon on Sunday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police officers are asking the public to take caution after a series of false car emergency scams in Multnomah County Sunday morning. There are multiple suspects still at large.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, they have responded to multiple calls of three separate incidents in various locations involving multiple victims. The spree began right after 12 p.m. on Sunday.

The first incident took place around 12:09 p.m. within the jurisdiction of the Central Precinct. Officers stated that the victim said two suspects flagged her down by saying her gas tank was smoking. When the victim got out of her vehicle to examine her car, one of the suspects got out of the passenger side of their vehicle and stole the victim's purse, according to PPB.

The second incident took place around 12:29 p.m. within the same jurisdiction as the first. The victim told officers that two male suspects told the victim their car was on fire. When the victim stepped out the vehicle to inspect, the suspects jumped in and stole the victim's car.



The third incident took place around 12:41 p.m. within the jurisdiction of the East Precinct. Officers stated that the suspects pulled in front of a driver attempting to get the driver to stop. The driver was able to get around the suspects and drove on.

The suspects and vehicle descriptions are similar in all of the incidents according to PPB. No details around locations or suspect descriptors has been released at this time.

PPB is asking the community to take caution and be aware of their surroundings. If anyone flags an issue with your vehicle, move to a safe public place to inspect it if possible. Report any suspicious activity such as the previous incidents and contact the non-emergency number at 503-823-3333 or 9-1-1 in the case of an emergency.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

