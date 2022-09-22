Attempted car jacking in Battle Ground; Two youth arrested and one suspect at large

Battle Ground officers responded to the area of Southeast Clark Ave and East Main Street for a report of three masked subjects attempting to enter cars.

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. — Battle Ground police arrested two teenaged suspects in a suspected car prowl incident Wednesday night. A third suspect remains at large, police said.

At approximately 10:00 p.m. Wednesday, Battle Ground officers were dispatched to the area of Southeast Clark Ave and East Main Street for a report of three masked subjects attempting to enter vehicles, according to a press release from Battle Ground police. Officers were able to quickly locate and detained two male suspects, both 17-years-old.

Upon further inspection, police began looking for a third suspect. An unrelated victim contacted Battle Ground officers reporting that he had been approached in his vehicle by three subjects at the intersection of Southeast Clark Ave and Southeast 1st Street.

The victim also reported that one of the suspects were armed with a gun and ordered the victim out of his car. The victim fled the scene without injury and reported having heard a single gunshot as he drove away.

The detained suspects were arrested under suspicion of their involvement in the attempted carjacking. A search of the suspects revealed a handgun magazine containing ammunition consistent with a spent cartridge. Both juvenile suspects have been booked on charges of Robbery and Assault, police said.

The Battle Ground K9 unit initiated a track, with assistance from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Vancouver and Washougal Police Departments, to locate the third suspect who remains outstanding.

The suspect is described as a male of unknown race, approximately 5’7” tall, last seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and white pants.