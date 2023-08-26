Security guard at Moda Center in Portland yelled racist command to ticket reseller, lawsuit claims

The plaintiff, Byron Brown, was selling tickets outside the Moda Center during the alleged incident and is suing for $750,000.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Warning: This story contains details that some readers may find disturbing.

A Portland man is suing the companies that own the Moda Center and whom provide its security guards after he said a security guard targeted him with racist comments.

On Feb. 19, ticket broker Byron Brown said he was standing outside the Moda Center before The Eagles concert, selling tickets when the incident happened.

“I asked a guy did he need tickets, or was he selling tickets,” recalled Brown. “And the security guard barked at me, ‘hey! You can't do that here, get across the street!’”

Brown said he tried to tell the security guard that he was allowed to be there and suggested the guard call his supervisor, which he did.

“He gets off the radio and says, ‘you don't deserve to be here, get back to the cotton field!’ I say ‘What?’ And he said it again.”

A few minutes later, Brown said the supervisor showed up in person. Brown told her what happened but said the supervisor told him that the security guard denied it. Brown insisted she ask him again.

“By the third or fourth time, she says he admitted it,” recalled Brown. “And she says since he did, I need to file a report.”



Brown took video of the report. He also recorded the supervisor confirming the security guard's confession.

“They removed the guy, almost immediately," said Brown. "Never seen him again."

Brown said he never got an apology, just silence, from a place that feels different to him now.

“It used to feel almost like home,” said Brown. “It's hurtful. It's hurtful.”

Brown is now suing Vulcan LLC which owns the Moda Center and Landmark Event Staffing Services Inc. which provides security. He's claiming discrimination and negligence and seeking $750,000 in damages. KGW reached out to both companies for comment but so far neither has responded.

“Have I ever experienced racism? The answer's yes,” said Brown. “But it's never been so outrageous, so disgusting, so vile, and right in your face.”

Brown hired Kafoury & McDougal, a law firm that specializes in cases dealing with racial discrimination.

“There's no one case that's going to change everything,” said attorney Adam Kiel. “But as more and more people like Mr. Brown call a lawyer, talk about their legal rights and take a stand the more likely it is to effect change over time.”

At the very least, Brown said he hopes his case serves as a reminder that racism is still a big problem.