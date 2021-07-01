Portland girl drowns in Columbia River

The girl was at the Nichols Boat Basin in Hood River when she fell out of an inflatable raft. She was not wearing a life jacket.

HOOD RIVER, Ore. — A 10-year-old girl from Portland drowned in the Columbia River on Wednesday.

The girl was at the Nichols Boat Basin in Hood River when she fell out of an inflatable raft just after 2 p.m., according to the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office. She had been riding in the raft with a family acquaintance. She was not wearing a life jacket.

The girl’s body was recovered around 5:15 p.m. by the Skamania County dive team in about 10 feet of water.

The girl’s name has not been released.