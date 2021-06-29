Search for missing swimmer on the Sandy River

CORBETT, Ore. — Rescue crews are searching for a missing swimmer in the Dabney State Recreation Area in Corbett.
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said a man, who was reportedly not wearing a life jacket, went underwater around 4:30 p.m. and hasn't been seen since.
The sheriff's office said swimmers reported dealing with dangerous currents due to melting snow and glacial runoff from Mount Hood as a heat wave brought record-high temperatures to the Pacific Northwest.
Sky8 showed emergency crews on the Sandy River in a raft as well as a helicopter flying over the area and fire trucks nearby. Multiple agencies from Corbett Fire, Gresham Fire and Multnomah County Search and Rescue are all assisting in the search.
This is a developing story and will be updated.