Search for missing swimmer on the Sandy River

CORBETT, Ore. — Rescue crews are searching for a missing swimmer in the Dabney State Recreation Area in Corbett.

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said a man, who was reportedly not wearing a life jacket, went underwater around 4:30 p.m. and hasn't been seen since.

The sheriff's office said swimmers reported dealing with dangerous currents due to melting snow and glacial runoff from Mount Hood as a heat wave brought record-high temperatures to the Pacific Northwest.

Sky8 showed emergency crews on the Sandy River in a raft as well as a helicopter flying over the area and fire trucks nearby. Multiple agencies from Corbett Fire, Gresham Fire and Multnomah County Search and Rescue are all assisting in the search.

Rescue swimmers reported zero visibility and dangerous currents due to rapid glacial runoff on Mount Hood from the recent high temps. Rescue crews are only able to search by helicopter and raft. pic.twitter.com/oVuOsS6F6m — Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office (@MultCoSO) June 30, 2021