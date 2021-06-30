At least 63 people died in Oregon heat wave; 45 deaths in Multnomah County

Portland set new heat records on three consecutive days, peaking Monday at 116 degrees.

PORTLAND, Ore. — At least 63 people have died due to extreme heat in Oregon since a historic heat wave began last week, the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office said Wednesday. That number could change as counties report more information.

The majority of the deaths reported so far have been in Multnomah County, where at least 45 people have died due to the heat since Friday. Marion County reported nine deaths, Washington County reported five deaths, Clackamas County reported two deaths, and Columbia and Umatilla Counties reported one death each.

Portland set new heat records on three consecutive days, peaking Monday at 116 degrees.

The people who died in Multnomah County ranged from 44-97 years old and many had underlying health conditions. Their preliminary cause of death is hyperthermia, which is an abnormally high body temperature caused by a failure to deal with heat.

A Multnomah County spokesperson said the overwhelming majority of people died in their homes. Many were found alone without air conditioning or a fan.

“This was a true health crisis that has underscored how deadly an extreme heat wave can be, especially to otherwise vulnerable people,’’ said Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines. “I know many county residents were looking out for each other and am deeply saddened by this initial death toll. As our summers continue to get warmer, I suspect we will face this kind of event again.’’

Between 2017 and 2019, there were only 12 deaths from hyperthermia statewide.

According to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), since Friday, hospitals in the Portland metro area have recorded 506 heat-related emergency and urgent care visits. On Monday alone, hospitals reported 251 visits due to heat.

The heat wave is not over for many Oregonians. An excessive heat warning is still in effect for much of the state.