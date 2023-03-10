Business group hires private security to patrol Portland's Central Eastside

This week, the Central Eastside Together announced that the security firm Securitas will be the district’s new safety provider.

"We really want to make Portland, you know, what we want it to be. And we're just really excited that they're coming back with some new methods to help us do that," said Allie Lure, director at wellness club Knot Springs.

CET provides safety, cleaning and district enhancement for Central Eastside businesses and residents beyond the city of Portland’s basic services, just like Downtown Portland Clean & Safe — something known as an enhanced service district. It's funded through a property management license fee paid to the city of Portland’s Revenue Division and distributed to CET.

“Central Eastside Together and the Central Eastside Industrial Council have worked together to address and advocate for the cleaning, safety and accessibility needs in the District,” said Carolyne Holcomb, interim executive director for both organizations. “We have hosted three public listening sessions and received hundreds of survey responses through public engagement efforts. The board and safety committee have worked hard to identify a new provider; we are confident Securitas is the right partner for our community.”

Over the weekend, the owner of Central Eastside business Rinella Produce was beaten and threatened with a gun after he tried to stop thieves from breaking into his car. A police officer happened to drive by while the incident was still unfolding, but that kind of prompt response has become the exception rather than the rule.

"I think it's great as a resource to have," Alex Glover, owner of Legion Motorcycle, said of the new security contractor. "I think it's unfortunate that, you know, a collective of businesses need to get together to address what seemingly should be city and police problems."

A nationwide security firm with offices in Vancouver, Wash., Securitas will start their safety services on Oct. 27. The security firm will double its staff in the Central Eastside for an initial 60-day period to help re-establish a safety presence in the district.

Six "safety ambassadors" will patrol during the day and four at night. After the 60-day period, staffing levels will drop down to three safety ambassadors during the day shift (6 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and two during the night shift (4 p.m. 2 a.m.).

Based on community feedback, Securitas’ safety ambassadors will prioritize:

Presence patrol

De-escalation

Chaperone services for individuals needing safety going to/from their cars or public transit

15-minute response time

“We know that safety is among the top concerns in our community,” said Mike Larkin, CET Board Chair. “We will continue to prioritize safety resources in this area and collaborate with our affiliate organization Central Eastside Industrial Council, the city and Portland Police Bureau to continue advocating for the businesses, residents and visitors of the Central Eastside."