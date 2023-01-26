Portland begins '90-day reset' of Central Eastside neighborhood

The push will include removing homeless camps, scrubbing down graffiti, improving lighting in the area and removing stolen or abandoned vehicles.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Mayor Ted Wheeler's office on Thursday announced the beginning of a "90-day reset plan" in Portland's Central Eastside Industrial district, the result of business leaders clamoring for help in late November.

The plan will include removing homeless camps by "reducing number of unauthorized tents by 70%," scrubbing down graffiti, improving lighting throughout the neighborhood and removing stolen or abandoned vehicles.

“Since the November listening session, my team has met with the (Central Eastside Industrial Council), the local Enhanced Service District — ‘Central Eastside Together’ — and others to set goals for the next 90 days and beyond,” Wheeler said in a statement. “The resounding consensus from business visits and conversations was that they needed our help to address key issues like break-ins, graffiti abatement, trash cleanup, and public safety improvements. This action-focused 90-day plan addresses these concerns, and I appreciate that we are able to kick it off today."

Soon after the listening session in November, the city began clearing camps in the Central Eastside. Wheeler's office said that the city has already removed 125 unsanctioned campsites that "posed a significant threat to public health, public safety or blocked public rights-of-way" and began removing graffiti from the neighborhood.

“Portlanders pride themselves on recognizing one another’s humanity and honoring each other’s lived experiences,” said Clare Briglio, executive director of both the Central Eastside Industrial Council and Central Eastside Together. “Our business owners are compassionate people who care deeply about the Central Eastside and who want to see our city, and everyone who works and lives here, thrive. But the status quo is failing both our businesses and our community members experiencing houselessness. This reset is an opportunity to rebuild our District.”

Portland launched a similar 90-day reset for the Old Town neighborhood in March 2022, likewise clearing homeless camps and working to clean up graffiti and trash. Most of those results were temporary, but some business leaders have said that it helped the neighborhood establish a new baseline.