Portland outdoor and military surplus store Andy and Bax closing after 78 years

Andy and Bax has been in the Baxter family since the 1940s, but the owners say they've decided to finally hang up their fatigues.

PORTLAND, Ore. — After 78 years in business, iconic Central Eastside outdoor and military surplus store Andy and Bax is closing up shop — and everything must go.

KGW spoke to someone on the phone at Andy and Bax on Tuesday afternoon, and they briefly confirmed that the owners have decided to retire. A clearance sale starts right away, with 20% off everything in the store.

The retailer's website is now similarly laconic, replaced with a simple white page and black text announcing the impending retirement, the 20% off sale, no returns, no refunds, no exchanges, no discount on prior sales, etcetera and so on.

It's not clear how long the store will stay open or if the discounts will get even deeper — KGW was told that they are "playing it by ear."

A 2012 profile by the Oregonian reported that the business was founded way back in 1945 by Edgar Baxter, who sold military surplus goods out of the trunk of his car. Within a few years, Baxter was operating out of a space on Union Street (now Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard) and partnered with Andy Anderson, giving the shop a name that would endure for over a half-century.

The business is still owned by the Baxter family and has long operated out of its current location at 324 Southeast Grand Avenue. It's open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Military surplus gear and clothing, including some truly oddball finds, have long formed the backbone of Andy and Bax's inventory, joined by rafting, camping and backpacking gear. Oregonian reporter Eric Mortenson described the vibe in 2012 as "Funky backpacker meets Occupy Portland anarchist meets military collector."