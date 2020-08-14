Popular Columbia River Gorge tourist spots reopen

From Multnomah Falls to several scenic hiking trails, the Gorge is back in business. But it is certainly a different looking business.

It’s a breathtaking sight that was not able to be seen by visitors for months because of the pandemic.

But this week, Horsetail Falls reopened.

It is one of many sites in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area that reopened this week with the reopening of the Historic Columbia River Highway.

And while drivers are free to cruise the scenic highway, stopping along it might be a bit challenging.

Some of the parking lots are still closed, including the one at Multnomah Falls. That scenic area reopened to limited visitors on Tuesday.

“You can’t stop, can’t stop at Multnomah falls, you can drive by and wave and take a selfie out the window or something like that, but there’s no parking at Multnomah Falls except for in the I-84 parking lot,” explained ODOT spokesman Don Hamilton.

The I-84 lot is the one in the middle of the interstate. Only the east bound entrance to that lot is open. Once that lot gets full, which it often does on the weekends, that gate will shut.

The good news is that many other gorge attractions also reopened this week like the Sandy River Delta, Wahkeena Falls and Angel’s Rest trail. Parking at those sites is limited.

Oregon State Park’s Ainsworth picnic area is also open.

But those hoping to take in the views from the Vista house will have to wait a little longer. That remains closed. So does the Oneonta Gorge and trailhead. However, those remain closed due to ongoing restoration work following the Eagle Creek Fire.

“Some of our restrooms will have limited services so be prepared for that as well,” said Stan Hinatsu with the U.S. Forest Service. “Wear masks when around people and really try to maintain that 6-foot distancing in everything you do.”

Hinatsu hopes people come out to the Gorge this weekend to enjoy its beauty. But he also hopes they understand there might be a lot of folks doing the same.