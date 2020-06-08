Coastal restaurants drawing customers in with secret menu

All you have to do is ask for something off the secret menu to enjoy new food at some Oregon Coast restaurants.

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. — Businesses along the Oregon Coast are hurting right now in what is typically a very busy summer season.

To find ways to bring in customers local restaurants in Lincoln City are offering something a little extra: a secret menu.

From now until August 16, 17 restaurants in Lincoln City have created a secret take out menu. Restaurants like Shuckers Oyster Bar, 60’s Café, Highway 101 Burger and The Grill 1646 are all participating in hopes of getting more customers to come through their doors.

“It’s exciting because the way we’re treating it, you’re getting something you normally can’t get from us so it’s not a menu item, but we think it’s something that would taste good and surprise people," said The Grill 1646 owner Dan Clanton.

His restaurant is known for Philly Cheesesteak sandwiches and gourmet burgers. He’s also been offering something else to bring in more business and help other restaurants who’ve been doing all they can to stay open. Clanton has been buying sweets like cupcakes at other restaurants in town and then handing them out for free when a customer orders something from him.

Stephanie Hull is the events coordinator for Explore Lincoln City. She came up with the idea. Hull says all you have to do is when you order, ask for something from the secret take out menu.

“The fact that we have a lot of restaurants still in Phase 1 and are only operable with take out, and they are too small to have dine-in only and we thought that would be a way to even the playing field,” said Hull.