PORTLAND, Ore — Portland Police say a homeowner used a paintball gun to shoot a homeless man looking for cans outside his house Wednesday night.

The homeless man's cans disappeared while he was checking out a car, police said, when the cans he had collected disappeared. A homeowner came out with a gun, yelled at the homeless man, then went back inside his house and got a paintball gun.

He shot the homeless man several times with paintballs, because he thought he was damaging his car.

The homeless person was hospitalized with welts on his body from being shot with paintballs.

Police talked with the homeowner that evening, but no charges were pressed. The case is being referred to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.

