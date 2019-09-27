'I felt the slightest pop in the middle of my back': Homeless man describes attack that left him paralyzed

Fisher had spent Aug. 1, 2019 looking for a friend who had fallen off the radar. That night, he returned to his camping spot near OMSI by the Tilikum Bridge. A lifelong Oregonian, Fisher had been homeless for about a year and was using meth.

He said another camper named Jacob Lancey, a recovering addict, approached him and told him to stop using drugs.

"In the politest way possible, I was like, 'Dude, leave me the F alone, I don't want to be bothered right now. I'm very tired and very frustrated, can I talk to you later please?'" Fisher recalled. "I looked up and he just had this mean look on his face. He walked over, jumped over on top of me, his weight crushed me, and put me in a headlock. He bent my head down and punched me once. The second time he punched me, behind the back, he had opened up the knife that originally was mine and stabbed me under the left scapula. and turned it, dug in and hit my spinal column."

Fisher said he then locked eyes with Lancey.

"I felt like the slightest pop in the middle of my back where he had cut my spinal cord. And it was like lights going out in the city. The feeling was just leaving, draining away down my legs," Fisher said.

It took more than hour for someone to find Fisher, who was bleeding out, to call 911.

His dog was found hiding in the bushes nearby.

Fisher said he knew life on the streets was dangerous. In the one year he has been homeless, he has been robbed several times and nearly beaten up.

Lancey was arrested shortly after the attack on felony charges of assault and unlawful use of weapon. He's behind bars on a $250,000 bail.