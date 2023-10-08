One person shot and killed at Gresham shopping center

The victim was found dead at the Highland Fair Center on Saturday night, Gresham police said.

GRESHAM, Oregon — A homicide is under investigation after a person died at the Highland Fair Center on Saturday night according to Gresham police.

Officers were called to a shooting near Southeast Powell Boulevard and 182nd Avenue around 9:00 p.m. Police say the shooting happened in the parking lot of the shopping center which houses several businesses.

The victim has not been identified and police have not released any suspect information or motive.

Detectives with the East County Major Crimes Team are conducting the investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Gresham Police Department tip line at (503) 618-2719 or toll-free at 1-888-989-3505.

