At least one person shot in Gresham

GRESHAM, Ore. — At least one person was shot at Southeast 190th and Yamhill on Sunday night.
Gresham police tell KGW that the person was shot and evacuated by officers to an ambulance where they were transported to a hospital. There is no word yet on their condition or what led up to the shooting.
Police say additional gunshots were fired at the scene.
"This is still a very active scene, so it is recommended that people stay clear of the area," Gresham police told KGW.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
