At least one person shot in Gresham

Police confirm that somebody was shot at Southeast 190th and Yamhill on Sunday night.

GRESHAM, Ore. — At least one person was shot at Southeast 190th and Yamhill on Sunday night.

Gresham police tell KGW that the person was shot and evacuated by officers to an ambulance where they were transported to a hospital. There is no word yet on their condition or what led up to the shooting.

Police say additional gunshots were fired at the scene.

"This is still a very active scene, so it is recommended that people stay clear of the area," Gresham police told KGW.

#BreakingNews - We’re at SE 190th & Yamhill in Gresham. There’s a very large police presence. We’re told there’s been a shooting. Gathering more info. We’ll have the latest at 11pm. @KGWNews pic.twitter.com/0iEaIlpqrx — Mike Benner (@MikeBennerKGW) August 7, 2023

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

