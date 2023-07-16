Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of employee at Gresham care facility

Police said a woman died at the home on Northeast 165th Avenue on Sunday morning and a suspect was arrested for murder.

GRESHAM, Ore. — A woman was stabbed to death at a residential care facility early Sunday morning according to Gresham police.

Officers were called to the home on Northeast 165th Avenue near Pacific Drive around 7:00 a.m. and found the female employee deceased.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Detectives arrested 59-year-old James Smith of Gresham on Sunday afternoon. He's in the Multnomah County Detention Center charged with Murder in the 2nd Degree.

Police have not said if Smith was a resident of the facility.

No further details are being released at this time.

This was the second homicide in the city in less than 48 hours. A person was found dead inside an apartment on Southeast 162nd Avenue south of Burnside around 3:30 p.m. on Friday. Two people connected to the shooting were arrested, Gresham police said.

Neither the victim nor suspects have been identified.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here