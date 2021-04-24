Person dies after MAX train collision in Portland

Early Saturday morning Portland police said they received a call about a person hit on the TriMet tracks at North Interstate and Larrabee Avenue.

PORTLAND, Ore. — One person is dead after being hit by a MAX train Saturday morning, Portland police said.

Around 1:30 a.m. the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) responded to a report of a person that had been hit on the TriMet tracks on North Interstate and Larrabee Avenue.

Police said one person was found and pronounced dead.

TriMet and the medical examiner helped PPB during their investigation. The lead agency handling this case is the Transit Police Department, which falls under Multnomah County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) jurisdiction.

MCSO will release more information when it becomes available.

TriMet put out a service alert when the collision happened but has not given a statement or more information on the incident.