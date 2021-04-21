x
Small plane crashes at airport near Camas

Bystander photos show a small plane crashed into a building at the airport Wednesday afternoon.
Credit: Contributed
Bystander photo of a plane crash at Grove Field near Camas, Wash., on April 21, 2021.

CAMAS, Wash. — Authorities responded to a small plane crash Wednesday afternoon at Grove Field airport just north of Camas. Information is limited at this time.

Bystander photos show a small plane crashed into a building at the airport. In one photo, a person can be seen lying on the ground. KGW has not confirmed how many people were involved or whether there were injuries. 

A witness said prior to the crash, the pilot was doing touch-and-go landings, where the plane lands then quickly takes off again without stopping. 

Around 4:30 p.m., Clark County Fire & Rescue confirmed that the Camas-Washougal Fire Department is responding.

This story will be update as we learn more. 

    

