Small plane crashes at airport near Camas

CAMAS, Wash. — Authorities responded to a small plane crash Wednesday afternoon at Grove Field airport just north of Camas. Information is limited at this time.

Bystander photos show a small plane crashed into a building at the airport. In one photo, a person can be seen lying on the ground. KGW has not confirmed how many people were involved or whether there were injuries.

A witness said prior to the crash, the pilot was doing touch-and-go landings, where the plane lands then quickly takes off again without stopping.

Around 4:30 p.m., Clark County Fire & Rescue confirmed that the Camas-Washougal Fire Department is responding.