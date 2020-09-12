Oregon fugitive shot by US marshals in North Portland

The 31-year-old man was wanted by the Oregon Department of Corrections for fleeing from correctional supervision in Multnomah County.

PORTLAND, Ore — A wanted Oregon man was shot by U.S. marshals in North Portland after using his car to threaten officers, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

The Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force found 31-year-old Jonathan Crowley in a car at the 7500 block of North Newell Avenue, officials said. Crowley was wanted by the Oregon Department of Corrections for fleeing from correctional supervision in Multnomah County.

A warrant for his arrest was issued in September.

At 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, U.S. marshals attempted to peacefully arrest Crowley. He then used his car to threaten the officers. That’s when Crowley was shot, a press release stated.

Crowley is in the hospital and being treated for his injuries. He is expected to be released once he recovers.

U.S. Marshals Service reports none of their officers were injured.