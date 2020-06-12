Man arrested for arson after fire at former Oregon City paper mill

29-year-old Enrique Omar Mejia faces charges of arson, criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct.

OREGON CITY, Ore. — A 29-year-old man has been arrested for arson, among other charges, after a three-alarm fire at the former Blue Heron paper mill in Oregon City.

Oregon City police were called out to the vacant property around 1:40 p.m. on a report of trespassing, law enforcement officials said. The old mill has been shut down since 2011 and remains vacant.

Police said an initial report was called in of a person throwing items from a window of a building at the mill. When officers arrived, they too saw items being thrown and soon smoke coming from the same area.

Firefighters were called shortly after 2 p.m., according to Clackamas Fire District #1. The blaze was quickly upgraded to a three-alarm fire as firefighters operated in a defensive mode outside of the building.

Police said they formed a perimeter and were able to locate 29-year-old Enrique Omar Mejia. He was booked on one count of Arson in the second degree, Criminal Trespass in the second degree, and Disorderly Conduct in the second degree.