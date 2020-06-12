Man arrested for arson after fire at former Oregon City paper mill

OREGON CITY, Ore. — A 29-year-old man has been arrested for arson, among other charges, after a three-alarm fire at the former Blue Heron paper mill in Oregon City.
Oregon City police were called out to the vacant property around 1:40 p.m. on a report of trespassing, law enforcement officials said. The old mill has been shut down since 2011 and remains vacant.
Police said an initial report was called in of a person throwing items from a window of a building at the mill. When officers arrived, they too saw items being thrown and soon smoke coming from the same area.
Firefighters were called shortly after 2 p.m., according to Clackamas Fire District #1. The blaze was quickly upgraded to a three-alarm fire as firefighters operated in a defensive mode outside of the building.
Police said they formed a perimeter and were able to locate 29-year-old Enrique Omar Mejia. He was booked on one count of Arson in the second degree, Criminal Trespass in the second degree, and Disorderly Conduct in the second degree.
Detectives and Clackamas Fire arson investigators continue to investigate the cause of the fire and ask anyone who has information about the fire to please contact the Oregon City Police Department tip line: 503-905-3505. Reference OCPD case # 20-025904.