Hillsboro police arrest man accused of exposing himself to children

Brady Overacre, 32, is accused of exposing himself to children in two separate incidents on Dec. 2 in Aloha and Dec. 4 in Hillsboro, authorities say.

HILLSBORO, Ore. — A Hillsboro man was arrested Friday for allegedly exposing himself to two separate children in the past week.

Brady Overacre, 32, is accused of exposing himself to a 10-year-old girl at the Dollar Tree store on Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway in Hillsboro around 6:30 p.m. Friday, the Hillsboro Police Department said.

The man left the store before police arrived. He was later found and arrested at his home.

Police said Overacre was identified as a suspect in a separate indecent exposure case that occurred two days earlier near Southwest 214th Avenue and Alexander Street in Aloha.

Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies believe Overacre exposed himself to a 13-year-old boy who was skateboarding at an apartment complex near that intersection.

Surveillance video shows the suspect driving into the parking lot of the complex before exposing himself.

Overacre is facing charges of attempted first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and two counts of public indecency.