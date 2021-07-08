Oregon to announce winner of $1 million vaccine jackpot on Friday

The $1 million vaccine jackpot is part of the "Take Your Shot, Oregon" campaign to encourage more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The winner of Oregon's $1 million vaccine jackpot will be announced Friday afternoon.

Gov. Kate Brown will introduce the winner during a live broadcast at 1:30 p.m. on Youtube. Representatives from the Oregon Lottery and the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) will also be at the press conference.

The $1 million vaccine jackpot is part of the "Take Your Shot, Oregon" campaign to encourage more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The winners of additional state and county vaccine cash prizes will be announced in the coming weeks as people are notified. Thirty-six people will win $10,000 prizes. Five people between 12-17 years old will win a $100,000 Oregon College Savings Plan scholarship.