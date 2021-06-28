State to announce winners of Oregon's $1 million vaccine jackpot and cash prizes next week

Health officials said names were drawn on Monday and the winners will be contacted this week.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The winners of Oregon's $1 million jackpot and vaccine cash prizes will be announced sometime next week, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA). Names were drawn on Monday and the winners will be contacted this week.

The prizes are part of the state's "Take Your Shot, Oregon" campaign to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 ended on June 27.

One Oregonian will win the $1 million prize and 36 people will win $10,000 prizes. Five people between 12-17 years old have a chance to win a $100,000 Oregon College Savings Plan scholarship.

Several counties added their own vaccine incentives, totaling 134 prizes.

The winners of the drawings will be notified by phone this week, while Gov. Kate Brown will announce them sometime next week.

OHA released a list of tips to help people know the call is legitimate:

The call will come from the OHA

The call will come from a 503 or 971 area code

The caller will ask about your vaccination status

The caller will not ask about financial information. A caller who asks for any financial information is fraudulent and a scam. Hang up immediately.

Nearly everyone who received at least one dose in Oregon was automatically entered into the lottery. More than 18,000 people who received a vaccine from a federal administration site, such as Portland Veteran Affairs, entered the lottery by submitting information to the campaign's website.

Vaccinations

Oregon has now administered 2,473,148 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,731,116 first and second doses of Moderna and 166,953 single doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine.

As of Monday, 2,380,897 people have had at least one dose and 2,144,591 have completed a vaccine series.

On Friday, Gov. Brown announced the state will reopen by June 30, or when Oregon reaches a 70% first-dose vaccination rate, whichever comes sooner.

New cases

OHA reported 87 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and no new deaths.

Multnomah and Clackamas Counties reported the highest number of new cases with 11.

Health officials released the following information about the new cases: