PORTLAND, Ore. — Along Sandy Boulevard in a spot visible from the Morrison Bridge, a new building is turning heads and raising questions.

“There are more than 50 trees in steel containers outside all six floors,” explained architect Ben Carr.

The trees are on a drip system and will be pruned once a year.

“The design puts the trees at the ledge of windows so when people look out of their offices, they’ll see green,” said Carr.

The weight of the containers presented some design challenges but with the project nearly complete, Carr is pleased with the results,

“It feels good to bring some color to a once gray spot in the neighborhood," he said.

The building is called “The Tree Farm” and will house office space and retail shops.

