Motorcross rider dies in crash during race in Washougal

WASHOUGAL, Wash. — A motocross rider died Saturday in a crash during a race at Washougal MX Park, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said the rider was participating in a scheduled race on the track, located at 40205 NE Borin Road, when the crash happened. The sheriff's office is investigating.

Washougal MX Park's website says the 7th annual NW Challenge Vintage Motocross competition was scheduled for Aug. 13-15.