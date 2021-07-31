Portland police said a driver in a vehicle traveling west on Glisan Street died Saturday morning. Two other drivers sustained minor injuries.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A three-car crash in Northwest Portland left one person dead Saturday morning.

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said officers responded to the collision near Northwest Glisan Street and Northwest 14th Avenue at 2:55 a.m.

An investigation into the accident showed a car traveling west on Northwest Glisan Street collided with a car traveling north on Northwest 14th Avenue.

The two cars hit each other and ended up hitting a third vehicle, police said.

The driver in the car traveling west on Glisan did not survive. The two other drivers sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene. Three passengers from the three cars involved were taken to a hospital. One person sustained serious injuries.

The PPB Major Crash Team is the lead agency handling the investigation into this accident.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation at this time.

Portland police said this is the 34th traffic fatality for the city in 2021.