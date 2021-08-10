Motorcyclist severely injured in collision with vehicle on Historic Columbia River Highway

The motorcyclist remains hospitalized in serious condition. The highway was closed while police investigate.

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. — A motorcyclist was badly injured after colliding with a car Tuesday night on East Historic Columbia River Highway near Dabney State Recreation Area, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office reported.

The crash happened on the highway between Neilson and Woodard roads sometime before 9:25 p.m.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and remains there in serious condition. The driver and passenger in the other vehicle were not hurt, deputies said.

Due to the severity of the crash, the East County Vehicular Crimes Team conducted an investigation, closing the road until about midnight.

No details on the cause of the crash have been released.