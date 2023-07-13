Police looking for Gresham woman missing since June 30

Kaitlin Barber's family said the 28-year-old usually checks in with them, but they haven't heard from her since June 30.

GRESHAM, Ore. — A 28-year-old Gresham woman has been missing since June 30 and Gresham police has asked the public to help find her.

Kaitlin Barber's family told police she usually checks in with them, but they haven't heard from her since June 30. They tried to reach her by phone on July 1 but were unsuccessful. The family filed a missing person report on Wednesday and told police they believe Barber may need medical care.

Police said Barber's last known location was a hotel in the 2300 block of Northeast 178th Avenue in Gresham, slightly south of the Interstate 84 interchange with Northeast 181st Avenue.

Police said Barber is 5-foot-7 and weighs about 160 pounds. She has blue eyes and her hair is brown, though police said she often dyes it different colors. Barber has two tattoos: letters above her right eye and a teardrop below the same eye.

Anyone with information about Barber's location is asked to call the Gresham police tip line at 503-618-2719 or the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333. Gresham police also has an online form to file police reports.

This is a developing story and may be updated when more information is made available.

