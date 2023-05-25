Police identify woman's body found on the outskirts of Southeast Portland

22-year-old Kristin Smith was reported missing by her family Dec. 22. Almost two months later, her body was found in the Pleasant Valley neighborhood.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The body of a Gresham woman who was reported missing late last year was later found in a wooded area in Southeast Portland's Pleasant Valley neighborhood, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The woman, 22-year-old Kristin Smith, was reported missing on Dec. 22, 2022.

Police responded to a report of human remains discovered in the woods near Southeast Deardorff Road and Southeast Flavel Street in the Pleasant Valley Neighborhood on Feb. 19.

The body was later identified and confirmed to be Smith's, according to PPB. Her family has been notified.

Additional searches took place months after the discovery of Smith's remains in an effort to find additional evidence with the help of Multnomah County Search and Rescue and the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office, police said.

For the time being, police are still calling this a death investigation. In a statement, PPB did not indicate if Smith's death is believed to be suspicious in nature.

The Portland Police Bureau and the Medical Examiner’s Office are continuing their investigation of the case.

If anyone has any information they are asked to please come forward and contact Detective Jeff Pontius at Jeffery.Pontius@police.portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0433, or Detective Kristina Coffey at Kristina.Coffey@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-1081.

This is a developing news story and it will be updated when more information becomes available.

