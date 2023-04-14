Family confirms body found in Renton is Leticia Martinez, woman missing since Mariners game

Martinez's body was initially discovered Tuesday by homicide detectives.

RENTON, Wash — A body found in Renton on Tuesday has been confirmed as Leticia Martinez, the woman who was last seen at a Mariners game on March 31.

Homicide detectives investigating Martinez's disappearance found a body, later identified as Martinez, at an undisclosed location after following leads in the investigation.

"When I got, the news, I kind of felt more at peace a little bit, because we had found her," said Ricardo Martinez, the brother of Leticia Martinez.

The King County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the body found was Martinez on Friday and ruled her death a homicide and listed her manner of death as strangulation. The examiner's report said she died on April 1, the day after the Mariner's game. It is still unknown how long the body was at the location or how detectives discovered it.

"I just want everyone to know that she was a warm, giving sister, mother, and friend to the community," said Ricardo.

The man who attended a Mariners game with Martinez before she went missing, Brett Michael Gitchel, 46, was charged on Monday for allegedly trying to kill Martinez's son and burning her vehicle.

The King County Prosecutor's Office said they plan to amend Gitchel's charges next week to add a count of second-degree murder for the murder of Martinez.

"I just want to see the person who did this, get some justice for my sister and my nephew," said Ricardo.

Ricardo said Martinez met Gitchel in a Costco food court and they exchanged information. Ricardo said Martinez knew Gitchel was a Mariners fan because he had been wearing a Mariners sweatshirt, and that she invited him to go to a game she had free tickets for. Ricardo said Martinez was always giving, even toward people she did not know. He said she had a big heart.

"That's the kind of person she was," said Ricardo. "She was very giving, and a little too much. But yeah, she's going to be in our hearts and she's still with us right now."

Gitchel's next court date is scheduled for April 24.

Gitchel also faces charges of attempted murder in the first-degree and first-degree kidnapping for allegedly attempting to strangle Martinez's son. He also faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree, first-degree theft and second-degree arson.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office asked the court on Monday to set Gitchel's bail at $5 million.

Gitchel was taken into custody on April 4 at a Costco after he was identified by an employee for wearing the same clothes and matching the description as a suspect in a theft incident the day before.

Probable cause documents show he had numerous cuts and bruises. Police took his clothes for evidence and while doing so, saw what appeared to be blood on the inside of his right shoe.