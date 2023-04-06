Vancouver police search for missing pregnant woman

Kailee Wheeless, 31 is believed to be eight months pregnant and houseless. She could be suffering from medical complications dangerous to her and the unborn child.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VANCOUVER, Wash — The Vancouver Police Department have asked for help from the public to find a missing pregnant woman.

Kailee Wheeless, 31 hasn’t been seen or heard from by friends or family since the beginning of May 2023, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

She is currently houseless and might be suffering from medical complications that poses a threat to her and the unborn child.

Wheeless is described as standing 5-foot 7-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds and is about eight months pregnant.

Anyone with information about Wheeless is asked to call 911 or email Detective Carlow at jake.carlow@cityofvancouver.us.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here