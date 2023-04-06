Vancouver police search for missing pregnant woman

VANCOUVER, Wash — The Vancouver Police Department have asked for help from the public to find a missing pregnant woman.
Kailee Wheeless, 31 hasn’t been seen or heard from by friends or family since the beginning of May 2023, according to the Vancouver Police Department.
She is currently houseless and might be suffering from medical complications that poses a threat to her and the unborn child.
Wheeless is described as standing 5-foot 7-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds and is about eight months pregnant.
Anyone with information about Wheeless is asked to call 911 or email Detective Carlow at jake.carlow@cityofvancouver.us.
Download the KGW News app: Download for iPhone here | Download for Android here
Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here
See a typo in this article? Email web@kgw.com for corrections