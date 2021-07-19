Family searching for missing Gresham man

Bob Song, a Portland Bureau of Transportation employee, was last seen July 5.

GRESHAM, Oregon — The family of a missing Gresham man is asking for the public's help to find him.

Robert “Bob” Song, 60, was last seen July 5. According to his family, Song has special medical needs and may be in trouble.

"He means a lot to our family and to his neighbors," said Jonathan Song, who drove in from Florida to help. “He's part of this place"

Song lives in Gresham near Southeast 182nd and Division Street and works at the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT). A co-worker contacted Song’s family after Bob Song stopped showing up to work. Bob Song’s niece, Brandie Brinksma, remembers the last text message her uncle sent her in late June.

"He texted me and he basically said things were going good, it's a wild ride," said Brinksma, "And he's just looking forward to what's next in his next chapter of life."

Brinksma flew in from Detroit to join her father in the search after filing a missing persons report with Gresham police.

“They said unless there was criminal activity, because of resources or lack of resources, there wasn't much they could do," said Brinksma.

Bob Song is 4 feet, 7 inches tall and spends most of his time in a wheelchair or scooter. He has several tattoos including Japanese symbols on his neck. He is diabetic and depends on insulin.

“Bob stands out,” said Jonathan Song. “Bob has been physically disabled his entire life… he's going to be needing help.”

Bob Song’s vehicle is also missing. It's described as a dark gray, 2015 Honda Odyssey Van, license plate 315-MEU. The van is missing the front license plate.

Jonathan Song, who drove in from Florida to help find his brother, is at a loss for what may have happened to him.

“I just don't know what I don't know yet,” said Song. “We're just trying to gather enough information to help us piece together a story; to piece together a story to help us find Bob.”