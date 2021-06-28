Rescue crews unable to find 2 missing swimmers on Willamette River

A 37-year-old man from Salem and a 51-year-old man from Lafayette went missing in separate incidents.

YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. — Search and rescue crews have been unable to find two swimmers who went missing on the Willamette River on Saturday night.

The first swimmer, 37-year-old Nasiruddin Shaik of Salem, was last seen struggling in the water at around 7 p.m. Saturday near the Wheatland Ferry. Multiple boats and a helicopter were used in the search, which was suspended at 10 p.m. Saturday and resumed Sunday morning, but crews have not found Shaik.

The second swimmer, 51-year-old Thomas Paul Stavrum of Lafayette, went missing after he jumped from a boat to go swimming, according to his girlfriend. A Yamhill County deputy and Marine safety officer heard the girlfriend screaming for help near the Willamette and Yamhill rivers at around 10:15 p.m. Saturday. They found her struggling in the water, got her a flotation device and pulled her onto the patrol boat.

Crews searched for Stavrum until after midnight. They resumed the search Sunday and again Monday morning, but were unable to find Stavrum.

The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office urged swimmers to use personal flotation devices when swimming in Oregon lakes and rivers this week.