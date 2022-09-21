Milo McIver partially reopens after damaging wildfire

The fire that burned around 25 acres and two structures took several days to get under control, fire officials said.

ESTACADA, Ore. — Milo Mclver State Park has reopened less than two weeks after a wildfire ripped through it.

People could not even get within a mile of the park during the wildfire because the roads were closed off.

The park reopened to visitors earlier this week. Sarah Poet with Estacada Rural Fire District said a home and a barn near the park were lost during the fire.

The process of getting the park reopened was a long one, said Poet.

"Part of the reopening involved dropping the hazard trees in the fire area so it was safe for people to re-enter the park," Poet said. "Then they did the mop up, which was suppression inside the fire perimeter, to get those hot spots knocked out."

Poet said the fire was on the west end of the park and there was some damage.

"Looking at the timber and all that regrowth and damage from that," Poet said.

Emergency responders were well prepared for this fire. Extra crews were called in and there was extra equipment, said Poet. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

"There were some great saves," Poet said. "We saved one house that was on fire. We also saved a barn that I know of."

People who live in the area said they were thankful for firefighters.

"Very grateful for firefighters and what they do there," Miles Stenberg said.