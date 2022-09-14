Milo McIver Fire destroys woman's house in Estacada

Debbie Ingamells was restoring the home she'd lived in for 17 years when flames from the fire in the nearby state park burned it to the ground.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — On Tuesday, fire crews remained on scene in Milo McIver State Park after a weekend blaze burned around 25 acres.

Fire officials lifted evacuation orders over the weekend, as it appeared the danger had passed, and confirmed two structures were destroyed due to the fire.

One of buildings in the path of the flames belonged to Debbie Ingamells. She said her 102-year-old house caught fire and burned down before fire crews could bulldoze it in order to stop the fire from spreading to other trees or structures.

"It's a tough time," Ingamells said on Tuesday. "I've been working on just kind of restoring it back to that old farmhouse feel."

Her home on Springwater Road in Estacada, right outside the park, is now reduced to rubble. Ingamells said she was told to evacuate around 9:20 p.m. on Friday night.

"I really was not too worried," she said. "They'll take care of it. That was my mistake."

Ingamells took her dog, her cat and few of her personal belongings to her daughter's house in Portland and left behind all the rest, including four chickens that didn't make it and several meaningful heirlooms.

"I wish I'd taken another 10 minutes and gone through more stuff and gotten my mom's special things out, because mom passed away in December. So it's like all those things that become more and more precious to me," Ingamells said.

She said two of her brothers will stop by on Thursday to help her start sifting through debris to try and find her mother's wedding ring.

"That would make my day if we can find that," she said.

Despite the irreversible damage, Ingamells said she's seen several silver linings.

"Everyday my phone blows up with people offering to help; 'Do you need clothes? Do you need a place to stay? Do you need care?'" she said. "It really restores your faith in people when you're out here doing this."