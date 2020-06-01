GRESHAM, Ore. —

An 11-year-old boy, a student at Dexter McCarty Middle School, was struck and killed on Monday morning, police said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Southeast 5th Street and Hogan Road in Gresham near Dexter McCarty Middle School.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said. Gresham police and the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office are investigating the crash.

Southeast Hogan Road is closed from Powell Boulevard to Southeast Palmquist Road.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

