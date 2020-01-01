PORTLAND, Ore — The Dallas Police Department has identified a vehicle of interest in a hit-and-run Sunday evening that left the victim seriously hurt.

Police responded Sunday at about 8:52 p.m. to a report of a male lying in the road at Southeast Mill and Southeast Lyle streets.

The male had been struck by a vehicle. "The suspect vehicle didn't slow down at all, not before or after running over the male," Dallas Police said in a news release.

As of New Year's Eve, the male was listed in serious condition at a hospital.

Police have released surveillance photos of the vehicle. They describe the car as a maroon four-door sedan.

If you have any information about this vehicle, please contact Sergeant Josh Calef at 503-831-3519 or send Dallas Police a direct Facebook message.