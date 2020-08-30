Mayor Wheeler, Chief Lovell to address fatal shooting in downtown Portland

The press conference is scheduled at noon, according to Mayor Wheeler's office. Portland Police Bureau Chief Chuck Lovell will also be there.

PORTLAND, Ore — Mayor Ted Wheeler is expected to address a fatal shooting in downtown Portland as a pro-Trump rally clashed with counter-protesters Saturday night.

The press conference is scheduled at noon, according to Mayor Wheeler's office. Portland Police Bureau Chief Chuck Lovell will also be there. KGW will live stream the news conference on KGW.com and YouTube.

Portland police say gunshots were heard at the intersection of SW Third Avenue and Alder Street just before 9 p.m. A gunshot victim was found on the ground and pronounced dead at the scene.

They have not said whether the shooting is connected to the clashes between the Trump rally and counter-protesters.

The victim has not been identified, but KGW News spoke with Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson, who confirmed the victim "was a good friend and supporter of Patriot Prayer."

Patriot Prayer is a right-wing group based in Vancouver, Wash. Many of its members, including Gibson, have often come to Portland for various political rallies and protests.

Police say anyone with any information or perhaps video of the incident to notify an officer or contact homicide detective Rico Beniga, 503-823-0457 Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov or Sergeant Joe Santos 503-823-0406 Joseph.Santos@portlandoregon.gov.

Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury released a statement Sunday morning, saying in part: "This tragedy will be used to justify escalating violence. It will be used to paint an entire movement with a broad and misleading brush. And sadly, it will be used by the occupant of the White House to deepen divisions and fear."

The car rally in support of Pres. Trump started Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of Clackamas Town Center. Hundreds of supporters donned pro-Trump regalia and American flags as they made their way into downtown Portland.