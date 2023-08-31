Firefighters respond to large fire at Salem church

Emergency dispatchers received a call about a fire at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Winter Street Northeast and Chemeketa Street Northeast.

SALEM, Oregon — Firefighters responded to a large fire that broke out at a church in Salem early Thursday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., emergency dispatchers received a call about a fire at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Winter Street Northeast and Chemeketa Street Northeast. When firefighters arrived to the church, there were flames coming from the roof.

The Salem Police Department has closed some nearby roads and is asking people to avoid the area.

Fire officials have not yet released the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage. They have also not said whether anyone was hurt.



#trafficalert #salemoregon@SalemFireDept crews battling structure fire in 700 block of Winter ST NE. Following ST closures:

Cottage & Center STS NE south to Court / Winter & Center south to Court / Chemeketa & Church east to Winter ST. Plz avoid the area, find alt routes. pic.twitter.com/Rk4Nz3aYkS — Salem Police Department (@SalemPoliceDept) August 31, 2023

