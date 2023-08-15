Church partially collapses during fire in Northeast Portland

Northeast Lombard Street is closed in both directions as crews work to prevent other structures from catching fire.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A fire is rapidly burning through a two-story church building in Northeast Portland prompting Lombard Street to close in both directions, according to Portland Fire and Rescue.

Fire crews are on scene at C3 Church near Northeast Lombard and Northeast 57th Avenue.

Firefighters reported seeing heavy fire showing through the roof. They said two sides of the church had collapsed.

As crews work to prevent other structures from catching fire, Northeast Lombard Street between 56th Avenue is closed in both directions.

No details available as to what lead up to the fire or if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

