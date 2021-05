Officers were called to a domestic disturbance at a home and found a man's body.

TIGARD, Ore. — A man was shot to death in Tigard early Friday morning, according to police.

Officers were called to a domestic disturbance at a home near Southwest 79th Avenue and Belvoir Court at 12:47 a.m. and found a man’s body.

Detectives are investigating the shooting and the Washington County District Attorney’s Office will review the case. No charges have been filed.

Police say there is no threat to the public.