Person found dead in North Portland apartment

Portland police received a report of shots fired and found a person who appeared to have been shot to death.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police officers responding to a report of shots fired found a person dead inside a North Portland apartment Wednesday morning. The victim appeared to have been shot to death, police said.

The reported shooting happened near the intersection of North Willamette Boulevard and North Charleston Avenue, near Cathedral Park, around 10:41 a.m., according to the Portland Police Bureau (PPB).

There was no suspect in the area when officers arrived.

The victim has not been identified.

PPB homicide detectives are investigating.