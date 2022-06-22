Man shot and killed by law enforcement worked for local nonprofit

Derrick Clark was a teacher-in-training with The Insight Alliance, a nonprofit he was introduced to while at MacLaren Youth Correctional Facility.

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — The man shot and killed by law enforcement in Milwaukie worked for a local nonprofit aimed at transforming lives of people who are or were formerly in prison and others affected by the criminal justice system.

Derrick Clark, 24, was a teacher-in-training with The Insight Alliance, which, according to Clark's profile on the nonprofit's website, he was introduced to while incarcerated at MacLaren Youth Correctional Facility as a teen.

"Derrick was a good person who cared deeply for his family and friends," the nonprofit posted on its Facebook page. "He was funny, smart as hell, and really wanted to make a difference in the community."

The Insight Alliance team is grieving the loss of our friend and teammate, Derrick Clark. We are still learning all the...

According to law enforcement, police suspected Clark of driving under the influence overnight Saturday. Around 12:45 a.m., police say officers tried to stop Clark's vehicle, but he took off. Authorities said Clark eventually drove into a ditch. Police then gave Clark commands to show his hands, a detail corroborated by a neighbor who spoke to KGW.

"I heard 'put your hands up in the air, please surrender and walk towards Railroad Avenue,'" neighbor Sue McDonald said.

According to detectives, Clark got out of his car armed with a handgun. Law enforcement has not said whether Clark was pointing the gun at anyone or even holding the gun. At some point, an Oregon State trooper and Clackamas County sheriff's deputy shot and killed the 24-year-old from Tigard.

The deadly shooting of Clark, a man who appeared to be turning his life around, will now be reviewed by a Clackamas County grand jury.