Man shot and killed by police in Milwaukie identified

The Clackamas County District Attorney's Office officers shot the 24-year-old Tigard man after he didn't pull over for a traffic stop.

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — A man who was shot and killed by police in Milwaukie last weekend has been identified as 24-year-old Derrick Dewayne Clark from Tigard, according to the Clackamas County District Attorney's Office.

Officers tried to pull over Clark on suspicion of driving under the influence in the early hours of Saturday morning when he sped away and a police chase ensued.

The spokesman for the district attorney said Clark then crashed into a ditch near Southeast Railroad Avenue and Wood Avenue in Milwaukie's business-industrial area.

After officers commanded Clark to show his hands, the DA's spokesman said he "got out of the car armed with a handgun." He was shot twice by police and died at the scene.

The press release from the DA's office provided no additional details about what led up to the shooting. It did not specify if Clark was holding the gun or if he pointed the weapon at officers.

Spokesman Chris Owen told KGW that the DA's office would not release any additional information until after the investigation was presented to a grand jury.

Two law enforcement officers involved in the shooting were placed on leave, which is standard practice following such shootings. They are Oregon State Trooper Zachary Cole, a seven-year law enforcement veteran, and Clackamas County Sheriff's Detective Dan Ferguson, a nine-year law enforcement veteran.

Owen said he could not answer if either officer were wearing a body camera during the shooting or if their vehicles were equipped with dashboard cameras.

The Clackamas Interagency Major Crimes Team is investigating the police shooting in collaboration with the DA's office. Investigators from the Oregon City and Lake Oswego police departments are leading that investigation.

A Clackamas County grand jury will review evidence presented in this case to decide if the involved officers should face any criminal charges.