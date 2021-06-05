Man killed in SE Portland shooting; no suspects arrested

No arrests have been made and police have not released any information about a suspect.

A man died after a shooting in Southeast Portland early Saturday morning, according to Portland police.

Police received a report around 1:52 a.m. that someone had been shot near Southeast 19th and Linn Street near the entrance to the Springwater Trail. Officers arrived and found the man dead.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner's office will determine the cause and manner of death.

Caroline Timmermann owns the rental property next to the Springwater Trail. She has lived in the area for decades and told KGW she's concerned.

"How would anyone feel you know, I may have to put big gates, big gates around my property and secure it that way," Timmermann said.

No arrests have been made and police have not released any information about a suspect.

In a separate shooting, police officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds near Southeast 84th Avenue and Lafayette Street. It happened Friday around 8:03 p.m. The man was hospitalized for serious injuries. Police said he is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made in that case and police have not released any suspect information.

Police said there have been 36 homicides in Portland over the past year.