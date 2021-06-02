Faith leaders working to end mass shootings with two new bills

The Lift Every Voice Oregon movement is heading to Salem with signatures for two measures they say will reduce mass shootings.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Faith leaders from the Lift Every Voice Oregon movement are headed to Salem with signatures for two initiative petitions in an effort to reduce gun violence in the state.

Initiative Petition 17 bans the sale of large capacity magazines and requires a permit to purchase. Initiative Petition 18 bans the sale of assault style weapons.

Lift Every Voice was formed about three years ago after the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida. The organization collected 2,000 signatures for each measure from across the state. Now, the signatures are going to the Attorney General for ballot title approval.

"Young people are crying out for action to end the fear of mass shootings, shootings in our city streets, in our rural areas and small towns, these will have a significant impact and they will say to the rest of the nation, this can be done," Pastor Mark Knutson with Augustana Lutheran Church said.