Man shot and killed in Lowe's parking lot in North Portland

Police have not revealed what led to the shooting, but everyone involved stayed at the scene, they said.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Lowe's home improvement store near Delta Park in North Portland Saturday evening, police said.

Officers found the man dead at around 6:40 p.m in the parking lot of the store, located in the 1100 block of North Hayden Meadows Drive, east of Interstate 5.

Police have not revealed what led to the shooting, but everyone involved stayed at the scene, they said.

Police are hoping to contact anyone who witnessed the shooting and left before speaking with them.

Those with information are asked to contact Det. Ryan Foote at Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0781, or Det. Travis Law at Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0395.